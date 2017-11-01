Dan LeFevour to start at quarterback for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are turning to their third string quarterback to get back the winning fever.

It’ll be Dan LeFevour under centre on Friday when the Blue Bombers close out the regular season against the Calgary Stampeders. With Matt Nichols out with a suspected calf injury, head coach Mike O’Shea opted to go with LeFevour over his season long backup Dominique Davis.

“I think any game I go into like I’m going to play, and that’s been my mind set,” LeFevour said. “I think knowing that I’m getting the first snap, sure I’ll be energized. Regardless of what my role is I’ll be energized.”

LeFevour’s prior CFL experience was a major determining factor in the decision. It’ll be the eighth career start for the 30-year-old LeFevour who made previous starts with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Toronto Argonauts. LeFevour’s performance in the last game was also part of the thought process.

“Play last game,” O’Shea said. “Experience, overall CFL game experience you know, the type of game we’re probably going to play.”

WATCH: Raw Dan LeFevour Interview

RELATED: Matt Nichols named Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ top player for 2017

LeFevour threw a pair of interceptions in a relief role against the B.C. Lions on Saturday. But a full week of practice with the first team offence could go a long way considering LeFevour had attempted only five passes this season prior to last week’s contest.

“There’s a benefit of getting some reps in practice with some guys,” LeFevour said. “Just getting some familiarity, but yeah there’s certainly a benefit for that.”

Davis will once again dress as the backup like he has all season long.

“I’m disappointed,” Davis said. “I didn’t agree with it but I respect their decision. That’s part of the game and I’ll continue to stay ready and be Dan’s biggest supporter.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. central time on Friday.

RELATED: Matt Nichols to miss Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ final regular season game

WATCH: Raw Blue Bombers Mike O’Shea Media Briefing – Novemeber 1