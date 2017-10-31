Matt Nichols to miss Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ final regular season game

WINNIPEG – One of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers‘ top players will sit out Friday’s regular-season finale against the Calgary Stampeders.

Head coach Mike O’Shea told 680 CJOB on Monday that quarterback Matt Nichols will miss the game for precautionary reasons. Nichols hurt his leg in the first quarter of last week’s loss to the BC Lions, forcing him out of the game. The severity of his injury is not known.

“Whether he can be ready or not, we’re going to make sure we make a good decision,” O’Shea said. “We’re in the playoffs and we’d like Matt back for that.”

Nichols is enjoying a career year, having thrown for 4,472 yards and 28 touchdowns in 17 games. He’s started 30 straight weeks since replacing Drew Willy last season.

The Bombers have already clinched a playoff spot but continue to fight to host the CFL Western Semifinal. Winnipeg can clinch the game by beating the league-leading Stampeders or if the Edmonton Eskimos lose to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The last time the Bombers played a post-season game at home was 2011.