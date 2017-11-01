New York City truck attack: What we know about the police officer who shot the suspect

New York City police officer Ryan Nash is being hailed a hero after shooting down the suspect in a terror attack that took place in downtown Manhattan on Tuesday.

Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, 29, was identified as the suspect in a terror investigation on Tuesday evening after a truck drove down a Manhattan bike lane, killing eight people and injuring 11.

First Precinct Officer Nash, 28, according to reports from ABC News and other outlets, is being credited with shooting the suspect once in the abdomen after he emerged from the vehicle carrying two imitation firearms.

CBS reports that both Nash and the suspect were rushed to Bellevue hospital after the incident — Nash reportedly for ringing in his ears, though he was otherwise uninjured. The suspect is also recovering from his injuries in Bellevue Hospital.

The officer is from Medford, Long Island, and joined the department in July 2012. The CBS report also states that Nash has more than 50 arrests to his record.

Several leaders, including the president of the United States, came out in support of law enforcement and first responders following the incident.

A statement from President Donald Trump congratulated the NYPD for its performance during and immediately after the attack.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of today’s terrorist attack in New York City and their families. My Administration will provide its full support to the New York City Police Department, including through a joint investigation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. We offer our thanks to the first responders who stopped the suspect and rendered immediate aid to the victims of this cowardly attack. These brave men and women embody the true American spirit of resilience and courage. I will continue to follow developments closely.”

Since the White House got word of the attack, Trump has also tweeted several times in support of first responders.

In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person. Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York, Republican councilman Joe Borelli also took to Twitter to congratulate the first responders for their conduct in the midst of the attack.

Our first responders did an extraordinary job, we have the finest emergency personnel on the globe. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 31, 2017

Our hats off 2 Officer Ryan Nash & @NYPD1Pct who were 1st on scene, didnt waiver, apprehended the suspct, & saved lives. God bless the #NYPD — Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) November 1, 2017

In addition, the NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill specifically referenced Nash’s actions in a press conference following the attack.

“I want to commend the response of our NYPD officer who was on post near the location, who stopped the carnage, moments after it began,” O’Neill said. “Along with the work of the first responders, including the fire department and EMS personnel, surely helped save additional lives.”

Lastly, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press conference that Nash’s actions “stopped this tragedy from continuing.”

“I want to thank everyone at the NYPD, all our first responders for their extraordinary efforts in the midst of this tragedy, starting with the officer who stopped this tragedy from continuing,” de Blasio said.

An investigation into the attack is ongoing.