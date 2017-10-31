Residents of Dorval community raise concerns about new home

A new home being built on a quiet residential street in Dorval has left the community divided.

The street the home is on is lined with modest bungalows and two-storey homes surrounded by mature trees and grassy yards.

Some people living near the house that Global News spoke to argue it’s too big for the neighbourhood and isn’t a good architectural fit. Some call the new house a “McMansion” because of its size and modern look.

Critics also complain the house could set a dangerous precedent and eventually make other homes in the neighbourhood too expensive for future buyers.

They want to know why the city granted the owner a building permit.

No one from the City of Dorval would talk to Global News on camera, but in an email, a spokesperson said the home’s construction was approved by the city’s urban planning committee and council accepted the committee’s recommendations.

Demolishing smaller homes to make way for much larger ones with bigger footprints is not unique to Dorval.

It’s been happening for years in places like Pointe-Claire, Baie-D’Urfé and well beyond.

And some people who live on the street in question in Dorval say they welcome the new larger home.

Several people told Global News the larger house will improve the look of the neighbourhood, add variety to the street and raise property values.

The owner of the new house told Global News he picked it because he likes the neighbourhood.

He just hopes his new neighbours will like him back when the construction is finished and he moves in.