Saskatoon Hilltops have sight set on another Canadian Bowl

In the 110-year history of the Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL) no team has ever won four-straight national titles.

The Saskatoon Hilltops are now one win away from changing that after obliterating the Vancouver Island Raiders on Sunday.

The Toppers made quick work of the B.C. conference champions, running up a 37-point lead at half time on the way to a 48-0 final.

It’s their seventh-straight playoff win against a B.C. conference team.

Once again Saskatoon’s ground game led the way, churning out 247 yards and four touchdowns, while Jordan Walls threw for 153 yards and two scores.

Head coach Tom Sargeant said it was the team’s best performance of the year.

“We were physical, we were on point and when you look at the score, 48-0, we did what we were supposed to do,” Sargeant stated.

The Hilltops third shutout this season means they will now face the Windsor AKO Fratmen for a shot at Canadian junior football history.

Running back Logan Fischer said a shot at CJFL history was one of the goals entering the season.

“That was definitely one of our goals starting out at the beginning of the year, to come out, get that four-peat,” Fischer said.

“We’ve tried numerous times in the past and haven’t got the job done, but I think it’s a different story this year.”

Defensive back James Vause said they just want to finish the year strong.

“There’s so much history in this Hilltop program and just to be a part of it is so special,” Vause said.

“We can’t talk about it too much, we just got to act on it.”

The Hilltops and Fratmen meet on Nov. 11 in Windsor, Ont.