Saskatoon Hilltops off to 4th-straight Canadian Bowl

The Saskatoon Hilltops are one win away from Canadian junior football history.

The three-time defending Canadian Bowl champions are heading to their fourth-straight national title game after downing the Victoria Raiders 48-0 at home on Sunday in a national semifinal.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Hilltops underdog looks to lead team to Canadian Bowl

No team has ever won four-straight Canadian Bowls.

The ground game was again the key for the Hilltops, as five players rushed for 245 yards on 45 carries.

Adam Machart led the way with 84 yards on 19 carries and Josh Ewanchyna had 8 carries for 62 yards and two touchdowns.

Jordan Walls was good on 9 of 13 passes for 153 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

The defence held the Raiders to 126 yards of total offence.

DB Logan Bitz discusses @SaskHilltops 48-0 win and the chance to make history in two weeks. pic.twitter.com/yIqbipTu16 — Ryan Flaherty (@RFlahertyGlobal) October 29, 2017

The Hilltops will take on the Windsor AOK Fratmen in the 110th Canadian Bowl on Nov. 11 in Windsor.

The AOK Fratmen downed the Hamilton Hurricanes 34-20 on Sunday in the Ontario Football Conference title game.