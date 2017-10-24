Ground game propels Saskatoon Hilltops

The Saskatoon Hilltops were missing their top rusher heading into the Prairie Football Conference (PFC) final against the Regina Thunder.

Logan Fisher, the 2017 PFC most outstanding running back, was out due to an injury.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Hilltops win PFC final with 36-24 victory over Regina Thunder

That didn’t stop the Hilltops from gaining 297 yards on the ground in their 36-24 win over the Thunder.

Hilltops head coach Tom Sargeant said it validates what he has been saying all season.

“I’ve been telling everyone all year, we’ve got the best running back stable in Canada,” Sargeant said.

“Even when they know that we’re running we’re still pounding, still getting the yards that we want.”

Sunday’s ground attack was led by Adam Marchant, who rushed for 206 yards.

“I got to be the guy to make some plays when they come my way and so I just prepared the same as I would any other game and it turned out all right,” said the third-year running back.

“This might be one of the biggest games I’ve ever played in so for me personally it feels pretty good.”

READ MORE: Saskatoon Hilltops fall short of expectations in PFC semifinal win

Josh Ewanchyna added another 81 yards on the ground for the Hilltops.

The Hilltops look to keep the ground game going on Oct. 29 when they take on the Victoria Raiders, winners of the British Columbia Football Conference, in a CJFL national semifinal at SMF Field in Saskatoon.

The winner heads to Ontario to play in the Canadian Bowl on Nov. 11.