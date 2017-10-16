Saskatoon Hilltops down Winnipeg Rifles 28-21 in PFC semifinal

The Saskatoon Hilltops will meet their provincial rivals in the Prairie Football Conference (PFC) championship game after downing the Winnipeg Rifles 28-21 in semifinal action on Sunday.

Jordan Wall went 13 for 24 for 130 yards and a touchdown to lead the Hilltops.

The Hilltops ground attack was impressive, with Logan Fischer rushing 13 times for 108 yards and Adam Machart adding 105 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

Sam Mike caught 9 passes for 101 yards and a touchdown.

The Hilltops got off to a quick start when Josh Ewanchyna returned the opening kick-off 91 yards for a touchdown.

The Rifles made it close with two touchdowns late in the fourth quarter.

Rifles quarterback Jonathan Remple went 20 for 35 for 239 yards and three touchdowns.

The Hilltops will now take on the Regina Thunder in the PFC final after the Thunder upset the Edmonton Huskies 24-21.

This will be the Hilltops 11th straight trip to the PFC final as they look for their fourth-straight PFC championship.