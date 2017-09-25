Saskatoon Hilltops down Winnipeg Rifles 52-26

An early touchdown didn’t derail the Saskatoon Hilltops as they downed the Winnipeg Rifles 52-26.

The Rifles were first to get on the scoresheet at SMF field in Saskatoon when Jonathan Remple found Xander Tachinski for the touchdown 10 minutes into the first quarter.

READ MORE: How a trip out west has played a big role for the success of this year’s London Beefeaters

It was all Hilltops after that as they put up 35-straight points to take a 35-7 lead at halftime.

Jordan Walls completed 16 of 19 passes for 321 yards and two touchdowns including a 70 yard touchdown pass to Jason Price in the second quarter.

The Hilltops dominated on the ground, rushing for 326 yards and five touchdowns.

The ground attack was led by Logan Fischer with 175 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries and Josh Ewanchyna, who carried the ball four times for 73 yards and three touchdowns.

READ MORE: Regina Thunder end Saskatoon Hilltops’ streak with 29-26 victory

The win, along with the Regina Thunder’s 62-30 loss to the Edmonton Huskies, moves the Hilltops (5-1) into sole possession of second place in the Prairie Football Conference behind the undefeated Huskies (6-0)

The Hilltops are back in action on Sunday, Oct. 1 when they take on the Edmonton Wildcats (1-5) at SMF field. Game time is 1 p.m. CT.