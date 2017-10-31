LFO singer Devin Lima diagnosed with stage 4 cancer after surgery to remove tumour

LFO singer Devin Lima underwent surgery to remove an adrenal tumour earlier this month, and has since been diagnosed with stage 4 primary adrenal cancer.

Bandmate Brad Fischetti delivered the news in an update video on Lima’s post-surgery recovery.

“Devin asked me to give you this update without him because, frankly, he’s not feeling very well,” Fischetti explained. “But, he asked me to send you his love and gratitude for all the love and prayers you’ve sent his way.”

Fischetti also said that the cancer had spread to Lima’s kidney, which also had to be removed, and that the singer will have to undergo chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

“I wish we had better news to share. It’s devastating news but at the same time, there’s nobody I know stronger than Devin Lima. No one has a stronger body, mind or soul. If anybody can defeat this, it’s Devin,” Fischetti said. “I know with your prayers and your thoughts and your positive energy coming down his way, there’s no doubt that he will beat it.”

Lima and Fischetti announced the news of the initial surgery to remove the tumour in a YouTube video earlier this month.

READ MORE: ‘Facts Of Life’ star Mindy Cohn opens up about five-year battle with breast cancer

“We were hoping to be here tonight to announce the next leg of the Rich in Love tour,” Fischetti told fans as Lima strummed on his guitar. “We had booked a whole bunch of shows and we were ready to make an announcement but then we got some news back here, some serious news at home that’s causing us to delay that announcement. It’s just a postponement. Our brother Devin is having a big surgery.”

Fischetti then ask Lima to tell fans about his adrenal gland.

“It’s massive. It’s like Hulk’s adrenal gland,” the 40-year-old singer joked.

Thursday morning on Twitter, the band’s official account kept fans updated, letting them know when he was in surgery.

Just got a call from a nurse in the operating room. She said Devin is under and he was happy-go-lucky as ever. She said he's doing fine. 🙏🏻 — LFO (@TheRealLFO) October 19, 2017

Later they tweeted that the surgery had gone smoothly.

Devin's surgery went very well. Thx 4 the ❤️ & 🙏🏻! More info soon. — LFO (@TheRealLFO) October 19, 2017

READ MORE: Olivia Newton-John says smoking pot helped her battle against cancer

This isn’t the first time the Summer Girls and Perfect 10 band has had to deal with cancer. In 2010, band member Rich Cronin died after a battle with leukemia.