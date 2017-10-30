Police to use DNA testing in case of missing Vernon teen, says mother

The mother of an 18-year-old girl who went missing from Vernon in May says police have asked her for a blood sample for DNA testing.

Laurie Nixon is the mother of Traci Genereaux.

Genereaux is one of five women who have gone missing in the North Okanagan since March of 2016.

She was last seen in Vernon on May 29 of this year.

On Oct. 21, RCMP released that human remains were found on a rural property on Salmon River Road near Salmon Arm.

Curtis Sagmoen, 36, who is connected to the property is in custody, and facing firearms charges on an unrelated matter.

He’s accused of threatening a sex worker with a gun in late August.

Investigators remain at the rural property, but have not released any more information.