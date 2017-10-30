Search continues in northern Saskatoon for missing man

A search continues in northern Saskatchewan for a man who has been reported missing.

Jean Baptiste Joseph Tsannie, 24, was last seen on Oct. 12 on the Hatchet Lake First Nation and was reported missing to Wollaston Lake RCMP on Oct. 19.

Extensive searches by the community and search and rescue teams have failed to locate Tsannie.

CASARA (Civil Air Search and Rescue Association) has also flown search missions over Wollaston Lake and Hatchet Lake communities in an effort to locate him.

Tsannie was last seen wearing a black and blue plaid/checkered coat, blue jeans and black shoes.

No other description is available and police do not have a photo of Tsannie.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tsannie is asked to contact Wollaston Lake RCMP at 306-633-1200 or your nearest police detachment.

Hatchet Lake First Nation is approximately 850 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.