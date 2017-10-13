Alberta boaters reported missing on Saskatchewan lake OK

Two people from Alberta are safe after being reported missing during a boating trip in western Saskatchewan.

The man and woman, both 50 and from Lloydminster, were reported missing on the evening of Oct. 8 after they failed to return home from Round Lake, just off of Highway 21 near Loon Lake.

Loon Lake RCMP and Saskatchewan Environment Resource Management (SERM) started an immediate search of the lake and the shoreline.

Searchers found a life jacket, an overturned boat and fishing gear on a shoreline the following morning.

A search of the surrounding shoreline and treed area was undertaken and the pair were found early in the afternoon.

They were taken to hospital for treatment of unknown injuries and have since been released.

Round Lake is approximately 330 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.