Man reported missing in northern Saskatchewan found dead

A man who was reported missing in northern Saskatchewan has been found dead.

Stanley Custer, 20, was reported missing to Cumberland House RCMP on the morning of Oct. 19 after last being seen late in the afternoon the previous day.

He was in a paddle boat on Cross River near Bud’s Point, approximately nine kilometres east of Cumberland House.

The boat was found on the south shore of Cross Lake.

His body was found by searchers on the afternoon of Oct. 20.

Police said his death is not considered suspicious and said the initial indications are that Custer died of exposure.

Custer was described as an avid outdoorsman.

Cumberland House is approximately 430 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.