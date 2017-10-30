Canada
Margaret Atwood to be honoured at 2018 Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto

By Staff The Canadian Press

Author Margaret Atwood poses for a photo as she promotes "Alias Grace," at the Toronto International Film Festival, in Toronto on Wednesday, Sept.13, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
TORONTO – Acclaimed Toronto author Margaret Atwood and former CBC News anchor Peter Mansbridge will be honoured at next year’s Canadian Screen Awards.

The Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television says they will be among nine recipients of a special award at the March 11 show in Toronto.

Atwood, whose books have inspired the recent series “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Alias Grace,” will get the Academy Board of Directors’ Tribute for “her commitments to the growth of the Canadian media industry.”

Mansbridge will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award “for his exceptional lifetime of work, which has had a profound impact on the media industry in Canada and abroad.”

The Margaret Collier Award will be awarded posthumously to Denis McGrath “for his exceptional body of written work.”

Other special awards recipients include Jay Switzer, Clark Johnson, Pat Ellingson, Karyn Pugliese, the “Rick Mercer Report” series, and Bell Let’s Talk campaign.

Global News