Farming community rallies behind family of Sask. man killed in ATV crash

“We got this dad, don’t worry about it,” recalled Jean Tremel, as he thought about his son, Paul’s signature saying.

On Sept. 22, Paul Tremel, 29, suddenly died in an ATV rollover.

“Everything was going good. He had two beautiful little boys. He came to farm full time with us. I was excited, it was what we always wanted. He was here finally,” Jean said.

“It’s life changing, altering experience to go through something like this.”

“You’re never supposed to bury your children.”

At the time of Paul’s death, the family still had about a third of the crop left to harvest.

Neighbours, friends and relatives from the Bruno and Colonsay area didn’t hesitate to lend a helping hand. They organized a harvest bee on Sept. 30.

There was 26 combines, 11 grain carts and 20 semis. The crews managed to get the remaining crop off the field in six hours.

“It was beautiful to see everybody coming and helping like that, but at the same time sad also too, for the reason it’s for. Your life’s forever changed once something like that happens,” Jean said.

Paul was a journeyman mechanic, and had recently returned home to the Bruno area, east of Saskatoon, with plans to eventually take over the family farm.

“It’s going to take time to get over. I don’t think you ever do get through it. You get through it and carry on,” Jean said.