Canada
September 26, 2017 2:38 pm
Updated: September 26, 2017 2:48 pm

ATV driver dead after rollover near Meacham, Sask.

Saskatoon RCMP say an ATV driver is dead after a rollover near Meacham, Sask.

Google Maps
Saskatoon RCMP say a 29-year-old man is dead after an ATV rollover in a rural area east of Meacham, Sask., last week.

The crash was reported at around 9 p.m. CT on Sept. 22.

The ATV driver, from the Bruno area, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released by police.

RCMP are investigating the fatal ATV rollover with the office of the chief coroner.

The village of Meacham is approximately 60 kilometres east of Saskatoon.

