TransLink gears up for Whitecaps playoff crowds

The Vancouver Whitecaps are preparing to face off against their archrivals, the Seattle Sounders, in the MLS Western Conference semifinals Sunday night.

But the home squad isn’t the only one strategizing for the big showdown: transit officials are laying out their own plans.

LISTEN: Soccer fans unite as Whitecaps big game approaches

Huge crowds are expected for the key playoff match, and the team has expanded seating capacity at BC Place to fill the entire lower bowl.

Usually only 22,120 people can take in a Whitecaps game, but capacity has now been extended to 27,837.

That’s prompted TransLink to add extra trains to the Expo Line in a bid to get fans in and out more quickly, said spokesperson Chris Bryan.

“We think it should be fine. After the game, definitely some crowding at stadium station there. We’re just going to try and do our best to make that as light as possible for people.”

Fans who aren’t packing a Compass Card are also being encouraged to buy their return ticket before the match starts, to cut back on crowding once the match is done.

“That way you’ve got one to use when you’re coming home. You don’t have to wait in line at the Compass vending machines and you can just tap in and get on the train,” Bryan said.

Vancouver advanced to the Western Conference semifinals on Wednesday by winning its first playoff game since joining the MLS, defeating the San Jose Earthquakes 5-0.

The Whitecaps now host the first leg of the two-part Western Conference semifinal, with kickoff at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The second leg will take place in Seattle on Thursday.

The ‘Caps and the Sounders have battled it out on the pitch 134 times since 1974, but Sunday marks the first time the teams will meet in playoff action.