Vancouver Whitecaps advance to Western Conference Semifinals in MLS playoffs

The Vancouver Whitecaps defeated San Jose 5-0 Wednesday night, for their first playoff victory in franchise history.

Nicolas Mezquida had two goals, Fredy Montero and Kendall Waston had one each, and Cristian Techera scored on a free kick, as Vancouver defeated the Earthquake in the Major League Soccer’s single-elimination knockout round at BC Place.

The Whitecaps will be facing the Seattle Sounders FC on Sunday October 29 for the Western Conference Semifinals at BC Place.

Kickoff is 5:30 p.m.

The second leg of the Conference Semifinals will take place on November 2 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.