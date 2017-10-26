Vancouver Whitecaps advance to Western Conference Semifinals in MLS playoffs
The Vancouver Whitecaps defeated San Jose 5-0 Wednesday night, for their first playoff victory in franchise history.
Nicolas Mezquida had two goals, Fredy Montero and Kendall Waston had one each, and Cristian Techera scored on a free kick, as Vancouver defeated the Earthquake in the Major League Soccer’s single-elimination knockout round at BC Place.
A night @WhitecapsFC will never forget.#VANvSJ // @Audi #MLSCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/2p66rxukFA
— Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 26, 2017
The Whitecaps will be facing the Seattle Sounders FC on Sunday October 29 for the Western Conference Semifinals at BC Place.
Kickoff is 5:30 p.m.
The second leg of the Conference Semifinals will take place on November 2 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.