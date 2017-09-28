Sports
September 28, 2017 4:50 am

Vancouver Whitecaps’ winning streak muted by Sounders

By Reporter/News Anchor  CKNW
A A

The Seattle Sounders downed the Vancouver Whitecaps at CenturyLink Field 3-0 Wednesday night, in Major League Soccer action.

READ MORE: Whitecaps down Colorado Rapids in Vancouver Saturday night

The Sounders’ Nicolas Loderio had two assists and one goal.

Victor Rodriguez and Clint Dempsey each also scored a goal.

The Vancouver Whitecaps had been unbeaten in their last seven games.

The Western Conference-leading Whitecaps will be on the road again when they take on Sporting Kansas City at Children’s Mercy Park on Saturday September 30.

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
MLS
Seattle
Seattle Sounders
Soccer
Vancouver
Vancouver Whitecaps
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Whitecaps FC

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News