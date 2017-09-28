Vancouver Whitecaps’ winning streak muted by Sounders
A A
The Seattle Sounders downed the Vancouver Whitecaps at CenturyLink Field 3-0 Wednesday night, in Major League Soccer action.
READ MORE: Whitecaps down Colorado Rapids in Vancouver Saturday night
The Sounders’ Nicolas Loderio had two assists and one goal.
Victor Rodriguez and Clint Dempsey each also scored a goal.
The Vancouver Whitecaps had been unbeaten in their last seven games.
The Western Conference-leading Whitecaps will be on the road again when they take on Sporting Kansas City at Children’s Mercy Park on Saturday September 30.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.