Vancouver Whitecaps’ winning streak muted by Sounders

The Seattle Sounders downed the Vancouver Whitecaps at CenturyLink Field 3-0 Wednesday night, in Major League Soccer action.

The Sounders’ Nicolas Loderio had two assists and one goal.

Victor Rodriguez and Clint Dempsey each also scored a goal.

The Vancouver Whitecaps had been unbeaten in their last seven games.

The Western Conference-leading Whitecaps will be on the road again when they take on Sporting Kansas City at Children’s Mercy Park on Saturday September 30.