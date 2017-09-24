Sports
September 24, 2017 9:25 am

Whitecaps down Colorado Rapids in Vancouver Saturday night

By Reporter/News Anchor  CKNW
The Vancouver Whitecaps defeated the Colorado Rapids 2-1 on Saturday night at BC Place.

The Caps’ Yordy Reyna scored the winning goal and set up the first for Fredy Montero to give Vancouver an early lead.

Colorado’s Dominique Badji replied with a goal.

The Vancouver Whitecaps take on the Seattle Sounders at CenturyLink Field on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

