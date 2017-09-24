Whitecaps down Colorado Rapids in Vancouver Saturday night
A A
The Vancouver Whitecaps defeated the Colorado Rapids 2-1 on Saturday night at BC Place.
The Caps’ Yordy Reyna scored the winning goal and set up the first for Fredy Montero to give Vancouver an early lead.
Colorado’s Dominique Badji replied with a goal.
The Vancouver Whitecaps take on the Seattle Sounders at CenturyLink Field on Wednesday, Sept. 27.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.