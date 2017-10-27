John Rhys-Davies in Winnipeg, chats about iconic roles, love of people and the state of Hollywood

John Rhys-Davies is in Winnipeg for the Central Comic Con and made the rounds Thursday and Friday from Global News to the 680 CJOB studio.

Rhys-Davies gained international fame as Sallah in Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and later on as fan favourite, Gimli, from the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

He came to Winnipeg to attend the Comic Con at the RBC Convention Centre from Oct. 27 until Oct. 29.

Rhys-Davies sat down with Global’s Shannon Cuciz Thursday morning and discussed his many roles, playing Gimli and his growing love of meeting and interacting with people.

WATCH: John Rhys-Davies joins Global’s Shannon Cuciz to chat about his career

“Basically I get to meet the fans and the fans are changing me. When I was a young man I didn’t much care for the rest of mankind, I regarded myself as a solitary, brooding, byronic hero. The older I get, the more and more I love people,” he said.

“I just get absolutely drawn into these extraordinary lives. We live in a time of heroes and those heroes are so often the amazing people just around us.”

The next day, he dropped by the 680 CJOB studio to chat with Greg Mackling and Brett Megarry. When asked about his iconic character Sallah, he spoke about returning to the role and why he believes Sallah is such an important character.

“He’s the last Arab hero in western popular culture. And the fact that he’s the last is an indication of the change in our view of the Arabs and the Arab world, and that’s a tragedy for us and a tragedy for the Arab world, the middle eastern world,” Rhys-Davies said.

LISTEN: John Rhys-Davies chats with Greg Mackling and Brett Megarry Friday morning

They also spoke of his journey through Gimli, Manitoba, his views of the Weinstein scandal tearing through Hollywood and also joking about his suits.

