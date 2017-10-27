Waskesiu Lake RCMP seek leads in IDing thief

Police are looking for leads in identifying a man who made off with thousands of dollars in a theft from a Waskesiu Lake, Sask., business.

The theft was reported on Aug. 29.

READ MORE: Two sought in Unity and Luseland break-ins, theft

Waskesiu Lake RCMP have released a composite drawing of the suspect.

He is Caucasian, in his late 40’s or early 50’s, six-foot with a lean build and clean shaven.

At the time of the theft he was wearing a light-coloured polo shirt, light-coloured pants and a baseball cap.

He drove off in a white Dodge Caravan with an unknown Alberta license plate.

READ MORE: Prescription drugs stolen during break and enter in Shellbrook, Sask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waskesiu Lake RCMP at 306-663-4400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.