Waskesiu Lake RCMP seek leads in IDing thief
Police are looking for leads in identifying a man who made off with thousands of dollars in a theft from a Waskesiu Lake, Sask., business.
The theft was reported on Aug. 29.
Waskesiu Lake RCMP have released a composite drawing of the suspect.
He is Caucasian, in his late 40’s or early 50’s, six-foot with a lean build and clean shaven.
At the time of the theft he was wearing a light-coloured polo shirt, light-coloured pants and a baseball cap.
He drove off in a white Dodge Caravan with an unknown Alberta license plate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Waskesiu Lake RCMP at 306-663-4400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
