Curtis Sagmoen in Vernon court, remains in custody

In an orange prison shirt, with a full beard and looking disheveled, Curtis Sagmoen appeared in Vernon court Thursday morning via video for an arraignment hearing.

Sagmoen, 36, is charged with six offenses against a prostitute stemming from an incident in late August, including pointing a firearm, uttering threats and disguising his face with intent to commit an offense. He is also accused of possessing methamphetamine.

Sagmoen didn’t say much during the hearing. He only answered “okay” when asked by the judge if he understood.

He is believed to live on a farm near Salmon Arm, where human remains were found Saturday.

READ MORE: No link yet between missing women, remains found on Salmon Arm-area farm: RCMP

An extensive police search of the more than 24-acre property is currently underway. Police have not linked Sagmoen to the property or the search.

READ MORE: RCMP expand search after human remains found on rural north Okanagan property

RCMP aren’t releasing any further details on the search of the property, saying the site is under a warrant sealed by the courts.

They have not named a suspect and say they are in the evidence collecting stage of the investigation.

The remains have yet to be identified and RCMP have not revealed whether they belong to one or more than one victim.

The search effort intensified Wednesday with additional RCMP, including a forensic evidentary recover team, joining the investigation. A bobcat, numerous wheelbarrows, tents, heaters and a second mobile command unit were also brought to the scene Wednesday.

Two large white tents now up on farm near #SalmonArm along with a tall post holding four large lights: pic.twitter.com/8d1217WTBc — Lauren Pullen (@Lauren_Global) October 25, 2017

Police don’t know how long they will be on the property searching.

An acquaintance of Sagmoen’s tells Global News they were shocked. They describe Sagmoen as “a nice and helpful guy,” who was also very giving and said they had been helped out by him in the past.

Sagmoen remains in police custody. There is a publication ban on the victim of the alleged threats.

Sagmoen’s case has been adjourned until Nov. 23.

-with files from Blaine Gaffney