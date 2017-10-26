Suspects identified, sought in Sherbrook Street homicide
Winnipeg police have set their sights on two suspects in the Oct. 20 death of John Tuil Jok.
Jok died in hospital after having been shot at a home in the 700 block of Sherbrook Street Friday night.
Police are searching for suspects 25-year old Majak Mabior Kon and 27-year old Randi Tara Lynn Duke, both of Winnipeg.
Kon is described as 5’11” tall, 130 lbs., with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.
Duke is 5’6″ tall, 160 lbs., with medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.
Winnipeggers are advised not to approach Kon or Duke but to call 911 immediately; both suspects are wanted for first degree murder.
Anyone with any information about the suspects or the case are asked to contact the homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
