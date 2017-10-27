Homicide suspects arrested in Winnipeg shooting on Sherbrook Street
Winnipeg police arrested a man and a woman wanted in connection to the shooting death of John Tuil Jok.
Jok was shot at a home in the 700 block of Sherbrook Street Oct. 20 at around 10:45 p.m. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition and died a short time later.
The Homicide Unit started investigating and issued warrants for the arrest of Majak Mabior Kon, 25, and Randi Tara Lynn Duke, 27, on Thursday for first degree murder.
Both of the suspects were arrested according to a police news release issued early Friday afternoon.
