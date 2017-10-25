Saskatoon High School Huddle: week 7

Saskatoon high school fall sports are winding down and moving into the playoffs.

Saskatoon Secondary Schools Athletic Directorate (SSSAD) city champions were decided in soccer.

The Walter Murray Chargers and the Centennial Marauders met on the boy’s side, with the Chargers claiming the title with a 1-0 win.

The St. Joseph Guardians captured the girl’s title with a 2-0 win over the Marauders.

The 32nd annual Mustang Volley senior boy’s and girl’s volleyball tournament took place over the weekend.

On the girl’s side, the top-seeded Guardians were downed by Calgary’s Saint Francis Brown and the Holy Cross Crusaders claimed the boy’s title over the Weyburn Eagles.

