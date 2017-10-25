Sports
October 25, 2017 1:44 pm
Updated: October 25, 2017 1:49 pm

Saskatoon High School Huddle: week 7

By and Global News

WATCH ABOVE: City champions were crowned in boy’s and girl’s high school soccer and there was an upset in the Mustang Volley tournament. Ryan Flaherty with all the action in Saskatoon High School Huddle.

A A

Saskatoon high school fall sports are winding down and moving into the playoffs.

Saskatoon Secondary Schools Athletic Directorate (SSSAD) city champions were decided in soccer.

The Walter Murray Chargers and the Centennial Marauders met on the boy’s side, with the Chargers claiming the title with a 1-0 win.

The St. Joseph Guardians captured the girl’s title with a 2-0 win over the Marauders.

The 32nd annual Mustang Volley senior boy’s and girl’s volleyball tournament took place over the weekend.

On the girl’s side, the top-seeded Guardians were downed by Calgary’s Saint Francis Brown and the Holy Cross Crusaders claimed the boy’s title over the Weyburn Eagles.

Watch above for all the highlights with Ryan Flaherty and tune into Global News at 10 every Tuesday for the High School Huddle.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
High School Huddle
High School Soccer
High School Sports
High School Volleyball
Saskatoon High School Huddle
Saskatoon High School Soccer
Saskatoon High School Volleyball
Saskatoon Secondary Schools Athletic Directorate
Saskatoon Sports
Soccer
SSSAD
Volleyball

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News