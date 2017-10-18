Saskatoon High School Huddle: week 6

This week’s High School Huddle catches up with Saskatoon football.

High school teams are entering the final week of the regular season and their last chance to get their game right ahead of the playoffs.

The Holy Cross Crusaders were on a mission to stay perfect this year as they took on the Centennial Chargers.

Ryan Flaherty also has game highlights from clash between the Aden Bowman Bears and the Marion Graham Falcons as well as the Bethlehem Stars and the Walter Murray Marauders.

Just one week to go and then it’s playoff time in the Saskatoon Secondary Schools Athletic Directorate (SSSAD).

