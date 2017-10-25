Man struck, killed by semi while walking along Highway 11 near Prince Albert

A man walking along Highway 11 near Prince Albert is dead after being struck by a semi.

Prince Albert RCMP said the man was approximately 10 kilometres south of the northern Saskatchewan city when he was struck by the northbound semi at around 1:30 a.m. CT Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: Lloydminster man killed in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 3

He was declared dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Police said the semi driver was not hurt and remained at the scene.

The northbound lanes of the highway were closed for around seven hours while police investigated.

READ MORE: Regina man killed in crash on Highway 13 near Assiniboia, Sask.

An RCMP traffic reconstructionist and Prince Albert RCMP continue to investigate.