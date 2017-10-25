Canada
Man struck, killed by semi while walking along Highway 11 near Prince Albert

A man is dead after being struck by a semi while walking along Highway 11 near Prince Albert.

File / Global News
A man walking along Highway 11 near Prince Albert is dead after being struck by a semi.

Prince Albert RCMP said the man was approximately 10 kilometres south of the northern Saskatchewan city when he was struck by the northbound semi at around 1:30 a.m. CT Wednesday morning.

He was declared dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Police said the semi driver was not hurt and remained at the scene.

The northbound lanes of the highway were closed for around seven hours while police investigated.

An RCMP traffic reconstructionist and Prince Albert RCMP continue to investigate.

