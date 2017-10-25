Kitchener murder suspect denied bail in Texas while awaiting extradition

A Hamilton man, accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend in Kitchener Ont., has been denied bail by a judge in Texas.

Tuesday’s decision means 24-year-old Ager Hasan will remain behind bars in San Antonio while a judge decides on an application to extradite him back to Canada where he is facing charges in the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend.

The body of 22-year-old Melinda Vasilije was found in her Kitchener apartment on April 28 — the same day Hasan crossed the U.S.-Canada border in a black Honda HR-V, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant against Hasan was issued and he was taken into custody in July by the U.S. Secret Service during an ongoing investigation into counterfeit currency.

Waterloo Regional Police said investigators had contact with Hasan via email and were also looking into messages posted on Instagram and Reddit.

One of the three posts consisted of Hasan appearing in a short video with no audio, another is a photo of Hasan and Vasilije appearing together which has since been deleted, and the third is an artistic video which did not show the accused.

A post on Reddit appeared to have described Vasilije’s death and was purported to be written by Hassan.

Police have yet to say whether the social media accounts have been linked to him.

Despite Hasan’s bail denial, there is no timetable on when he might be extradited back to Canada.