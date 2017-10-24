Video shows man, 22, shot after refusing to hand over jewelry in Oshawa

Police have released surveillance video of a violent robbery that took place in Oshawa last month in hopes that someone can identify the suspect.

Durham Regional Police Service responded to a shooting on Simcoe Street and Wellington Avenue around 4 p.m. on Sept. 23. Officers that arrived on scene had found a man, 22, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police initially reported on Sept. 25 that previous to officers’ arrival, a suspect had approached the victim who was on a bicycle and demanded he hand over his jewelry. When the victim refused, the suspect shot him and fled in a vehicle that was located nearby.

The victim was treated at a Toronto trauma centre for serious injuries.

In an update from Durham police on Tuesday, officers released a surveillance video from the scene and an updated description of the suspect’s vehicle.

The video shows a man getting out of a vehicle, crossing an intersection and briefly interacting with two people riding bikes on the sidewalk. One person hops off of the bicycle and is chased by the suspect. Sparks from gunshots can be seen as the suspect shoots at the victim, who fell to the ground in the middle of the intersection.

The suspect is seen grabbing the man before retreating back to his parked vehicle. The victim hobbles back over to the second person on a bicycle that he was with and collapses to the ground.

Durham police describe the suspect as a man in his 20s, and the vehicle he was driving as a 2013-2015 Nissan Sentra with four doors and all black in colour, including tinted windows and black steel rims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5359/5365 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).