Winnipeg doctor charged with sexual assault after walk-in incident

A Winnipeg doctor has been charged with sexual assault after an encounter with a patient.

Amir Houshang Mazhariravesh, who police said also goes by Dr. Amir Ravesh, is accused of seriously sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman.

On Oct. 19, the woman had visited a walk-in to see the doctor. During the visit she was left alone with the doctor.

“The victim was examined in an inappropriate manner and the examination escalated to the point that the victim was seriously sexually assaulted by the physician,” Cst. Jay Murray said of the alleged assault. “Chilling would be the right word to describe this.”

It is alledged to have happened at a walk-in clinic on Johnson Ave. West in Elmwood.

The website for You! Medical Centres Walk In Clinic at 359 Johnson Ave. West lists Mazhariravesh as the only doctor at the practice.

The Sex Crimes Unit was called in to investigate and Mazhariravesh turned himself in to police. He was charged with sexual assault and released on a promise to appear.

Police have since notified the College of Physicians and Surgeons, the governing body for doctors.

At this point Murray said investigators don’t believe there are any other victims of the suspect.

“I think the overwhelming majority of visits to medical clinics are done professionally and without incident,” Murray said. “We don’t believe the public should have any concern through the city but if they have experienced as situation like this we encourage them to contact police immediately.”