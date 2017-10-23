Missing 10-year-old boy safely found: Winnipeg police

Jack Pierre, 10, was safely found Monday afternoon after he was reported missing in the morning.

Police provided the update around 4:30 p.m. from their Twitter account.

Jack Pierre has been safely located. We thank the public for their assistance. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) October 23, 2017

Police said Pierre was dropped off at École Viscount Alexander just after 8 a.m. but never made it to class.

Mike Still was part of the search Monday and said Pierre was last seen near Bishop Grandin and Waverley around 1 p.m.

Police said they want to thank the public for their assistance in the search.