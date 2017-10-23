Missing 10-year-old boy safely found: Winnipeg police
A A
Jack Pierre, 10, was safely found Monday afternoon after he was reported missing in the morning.
Police provided the update around 4:30 p.m. from their Twitter account.
Police said Pierre was dropped off at École Viscount Alexander just after 8 a.m. but never made it to class.
Mike Still was part of the search Monday and said Pierre was last seen near Bishop Grandin and Waverley around 1 p.m.
Police said they want to thank the public for their assistance in the search.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.