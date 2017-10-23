Crime
October 23, 2017 4:36 pm
Updated: October 23, 2017 5:43 pm

Missing 10-year-old boy safely found: Winnipeg police

By Reporter  CJOB

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help finding Jack Pierre, who went missing Monday morning.

Jack Pierre, 10, was safely found Monday afternoon after he was reported missing in the morning.

Police provided the update around 4:30 p.m. from their Twitter account.

Police said Pierre was dropped off at École Viscount Alexander just after 8 a.m. but never made it to class.

Mike Still was part of the search Monday and said Pierre was last seen near Bishop Grandin and Waverley around 1 p.m.

 

Police said they want to thank the public for their assistance in the search.

