Canada
October 22, 2017 12:29 pm
Updated: October 22, 2017 2:31 pm

Driver involved in vehicle pursuit dies after Battlefords RCMP officer fires

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

A 22-year-old man involved in vehicle pursuit died after an RCMP member discharged their firearm in North Battleford, Sask.

Rebekah Lesko / Global News
A 22-year-old man involved in a vehicle pursuit has died after a Battlefords RCMP member discharged their firearm on Saturday.

Initially, a man reported being chased by a vehicle and being shot at by the occupants at around 8:55 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Battlefords RCMP located the vehicle and initiated a pursuit, which ended shortly afterwards when the vehicle rammed a police vehicle and became immobilized near the intersection of 15th Avenue and 105th Street in North Battleford.

RCMP said one of its members discharged a firearm — injuring an occupant of the vehicle — in response to the driver’s actions after the pursuit.

Police attempted life-saving measures until local EMS arrived and took over.

The driver, Brydon Bryce Whitstone, was pronounced dead at around 9:40 p.m. while en route to hospital. He is from Onion Lake, Sask.

A woman who was in the vehicle suffered minor injuries. She was taken to hospital for treatment and is now back in custody.

One RCMP member suffered minor injuries in the pursuit and was taken to hospital, treated and released.

Saskatchewan RCMP have requested an independent, external investigation. The Regina Police Service will be looking into the circumstances surrounding Whitstone’s death.

Additionally, the ministry of justice has been asked to appoint an independent observer.

Police said the pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle rammed a police vehicle and became immobilized near the intersection of 15th Avenue and 105th Street.

Rebekah Lesko / Global News

The initial complaint continues to be investigated by Battlefords RCMP.

RCMP said the scene is secure and there is no threat to public safety.

North Battleford traffic is still restricted in the area.

105 Street
15th Avenue
Brydon Bryce Whitstone
External Investigation
North Battleford
North Battleford Saskatchewan
Onion Lake Saskatchewan
Police Pursuit
Public Safety
RCMP Discharges Firearm
Regina Police
Sask Ministry of Justice
Sask RCMP

