With their top running back out, the Eskimos look for 3rd straight win

The Eskimos have enjoyed the production they have received from running back C.J. Gable. Acquired in a trade from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats back on Oct. 2, Gable has recorded 215 rushing yards, has scored two touchdowns on the ground and has recorded one receiving touchdown in his two games played with the green and gold.

Now as the Eskimos look for a third straight win, they will have to make the effort without Gable on Saturday as they face the B.C. Lions from B.C. Place Stadium in Vancouver.

Gable has been placed on the team’s one-game injured list. Gable practiced with the team for the first two days but missed day three on Thursday. Head coach Jason Maas said Gable tweaked something late in practice on Wednesday and could have played against the Lions but instead opted to rest his starting running back.

“Yeah, C.J. being out is not anything serious it’s just something that we are being extra cautious with him,” Maas said. “More so probably because of the type of year we’ve had with injuries. We know what we have in him and we know he’s going to be an integral part of what we do down the stretch.”

Gable will be replaced by LaDarius Perkins who hasn’t played since the Labour Day rematch game on Sept. 9 against the Calgary Stampeders. In seven games this season, Perkins has 319 yards rushing and has score one touchdown. He’s scored two receiving touchdowns and is one of four Eskimos running backs to record a 100-yard rushing game. In the last three games, the team has average 125 yards per game up from 84 yards per game prior. The offence is first in the CFL in average net offence per game with 407 yards.

Receiver Brandon Zylstra is on a torrid pace and is challenging the Eskimos record for most receiving yards in a season, held by Brian Kelly who set the mark of 1,812 yards back in 1983. Zylstra is first in the CFL with 1,482 yards and is averaging 114 yards per game which is third best in CFL history. Quarterback Mike Reilly is 155 yards away from reaching 5,000 yards passing for the second time in his career. Reilly has thrown at least one touchdown pass in six straight games.

The Eskimos will have two starters back in their lineup on Saturday as receiver Vidal Hazelton and defensive back Arjen Colquhoun have been activated off the six-game injured list. Colquhoun’s return will allow the Eskimos to play an American middle linebacker in Korey Jones, who came up with a key interception last week which help seal a 30-27 win over the Toronto Argonauts. Hazelton was the Eskimos leading receiver before he went on the injured list. In eight games, Hazleton has 42 catches for 560 yards and has scored four touchdowns.

Receiver Duke Williams will come out of the lineup and has been placed on the one-game injured list.

After missing his first game in 76 games defensive end, Odell Willis will return to the starting defensive line group. Willis was a healthy scratch last week to rest as the team is in a stretch of playing three games in 13 days which ends Saturday in Vancouver. Last week the Eskimos recorded 11 quarterback pressures against the Argos. Defensive end John Chick recorded two pressures along with a quarterback sack and a pass knockdown. Defensive tackle Almondo Sewell has recorded a quarterback sack in each of the last four games; he has five on the season.

The Eskimos have placed offensive lineman Joel Figueroa on the one-game injured list, D’Anthony Batiste will play his first game since Aug. 10 in Ottawa and will start at one of the tackle spots. Defensive back Chris Edwards and fullback James Tuck will move to the one-game injured list, defensive linemen Mike Moore and Kalonji Kashama have been placed on the practice roster. Defensive back Josh Woodman will return off the six-game injured list, defensive tackle Da’Quan Bowers will play after missing last week’s game against the Argos.

The following is the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Eskimos:

Offence

Quarterback: Mike Reilly

Running Back: LaDarius Perkins (Fullback: Calvin McCarty)

Offensive Line: Colin Kelly-David Beard-Justin Sorensen-Matt O’Donnell-D’Anthony Batiste

Receivers: Derel Walker-Adarius Bowman-Cory Watson-Brandon Zylstra-Vidal Hazelton

Defence

Defensive Line: Odell Willis-Almondo Sewell-Euclid Cummings-John Chick

Linebackers: Adam Konar-Korey Jones-Kenny Ladler

Defensive Backs: Johnny Adams-Aaron Grymes-Cauchy Muamba-Brandyn Thompson-Arjen Colquhoun

The B.C Lions started the season with a 5-2 record but have lost seven of their last eight games and sit in last place in the Western Division with a 6-9 record. Six of the nine losses have been by seven points or less with the latest setback coming a week ago in Winnipeg losing 26-20 to the Blue Bombers. The Lions scored two touchdowns in the final 2:19 of the game rallying back from a 20-point deficit. The Lions haven’t missed the playoffs in 20 years.

This is the third meeting of the season between the two teams with the Eskimos winning the first two games 30-27 in the season-opener on June 24 In Vancouver and 37-26 back on July 28 in Edmonton.

This is the third meeting of the season between the two teams with the Eskimos winning the first two games 30-27 in the season-opener on June 24 In Vancouver and 37-26 back on July 28 in Edmonton.