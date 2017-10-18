Canadian corner set to make his return to the Eskimos lineup

The Edmonton Eskimos are getting healthier at the right time of the season and they will likely get some more healthy bodies back in their lineup when they face the B.C. Lions on Saturday night in Vancouver.

Defensive back Arjen Colquhoun is off the six-game injured list and has been practicing for the last two weeks. This week his workload has been increased and if all goes well for him during the rest of the practice week he will be in the lineup for the Eskimos on Saturday, according to head coach Jason Maas.

“Obviously if he’s healthy and looking good that gives up an option to change our ratio in different spots,” Maas said.

“He’s talented, he’s confident, and I think he’s played well when he’s been given the opportunity. It’s more about him physically being able to get through a whole week. Today was a big deal for him, 60 plays and he needed to able to come through it and feel good tomorrow. We’re not going to put him in harm’s way because of how much he means to our team and the process of how we decide our roster.”

Colquhoun came back early from his first stint on the six-game injured list back on Aug. 25 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, but left the game in the first quarter. He was placed back on the six-game list the following week. This time around Colquhoun says he is completely healthy and isn’t rushing back early.

“I’m alright now and it’s right on time for playoff season and try to make that run right now,” Colquhoun said. “This is the perfect time for all of our guys to gel together and especially with a 2-0 streak right now.”

Colquhoun has played in six games this season recording 14 defensive tackles, two pass knockdowns and one interception.

Receiver Vidal Hazelton and defensive lineman Da’Quan Bowers should be ready to go on Saturday as well. Offensive lineman Joel Figueroa and defensive back Chris Edwards missed practice for a second straight day, they will likely be out for Saturday.

Kick-off from B.C. Place Stadium in Vancouver is at 8 p.m.