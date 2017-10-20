Contract worker killed at Suncor site near Fort McMurray

One person was killed in a workplace incident that happened Friday morning at the Suncor Millennium mine, about 25 kilometres north of Fort McMurray.

“We regret to confirm that there has been a fatality involving a contractor at our oilsand base plant site,” said Sneh Seetal, a spokesperson with Suncor Energy. “Earlier this morning, our personnel immediately responded to an incident where the person was working. Unfortunately, they were pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Seetal said no other workers were injured and everyone has been accounted for.

“First and foremost we extend our deepest condolences to the person’s family, friends and co-workers during this time,” said Seetal.

The person killed was working on excavation activities with the contract company AECON Mining, Seetal said.

Wood Buffalo RCMP said officers were called to help with emergency services at the Suncor site at 9:40 a.m.

Grief counselling services have been provided for people on site, Seetal said. Suncor also has a family assistance program that can be accessed remotely.