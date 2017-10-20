Man killed while building fence at northern Alberta worksite: OHS

Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) is investigating the death of a 21-year-old man at a northern Alberta worksite earlier this week.

Just after 9 a.m. on Monday, RCMP were called to a worksite in Grimshaw, Alta. after a man was trapped under a skid steer.

A spokesperson with Alberta Labour told Global News workers at PGA Crop Inputs were using a track loader to build a chain-link fence when one of the workers was struck by the bucket of the loader.

EMS were called to the scene but the man died of his injuries.

PGA Crop Inputs is a family owned business that sells seeds, chemicals, fertilizers and soil nutrients, according to its website.

No one else was injured in the incident. OHS said a stop work order was put in place on the equipment involved in the incident.

Grimshaw is located about 500 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.