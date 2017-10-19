Environment
October 19, 2017 2:25 pm

No outdoor fires for residents in southeastern Alberta municipality

By Web Producer  Global News

Viewer photo of the wildfire in Wheatland County, looking north toward Gleichen Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.

Susan Durtnall, Global News
A fire ban was issued Thursday morning for a municipality in southeastern Alberta.

The Special Areas Board imposed the ban throughout the municipality of Special Areas.

About 5,000 people live in the rural municipality, which includes the communities of Hanna, Oyen and Consort.

The ban is imposed on all outdoor fires, excluding gas or propane barbeques.

The communities impacted by the ban are expected to handle the restriction on their own.

Evacuation orders in the Municipality of Crowsnest Pass put in place following a wildfire that started on Tuesday afternoon were dropped on Thursday morning amid news the wildfire was being held.

