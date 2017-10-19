No outdoor fires for residents in southeastern Alberta municipality

A fire ban was issued Thursday morning for a municipality in southeastern Alberta.

The Special Areas Board imposed the ban throughout the municipality of Special Areas.

NOTICE!

Effective October 19, 2017 the Special Areas Board is imposing a fire ban to extend throughout Special Areas. pic.twitter.com/WBf4Zi7Xpb — Special Areas Board (@SpecialAreas) October 19, 2017

About 5,000 people live in the rural municipality, which includes the communities of Hanna, Oyen and Consort.

The ban is imposed on all outdoor fires, excluding gas or propane barbeques.

The communities impacted by the ban are expected to handle the restriction on their own.

