Alberta Wildfires 2017: Officials release cause of Sharp Hill fire

The City of Airdrie announced Thursday that improper disposal of smoking material likely caused a quick-moving wildfire that forced the evacuation of the Sharp Hill community on Tuesday.

A news release from the city said the Airdrie Fire Department’s fire prevention investigator had made the determination.

READ MORE: Fire burning near Highway 2 claims home, prompts 100 to evacuate from Airdrie area

The city said the blaze started in a grassy area near the intersection of Township Road 294 and Range Road 264, then “accelerated quickly and violently” due to extreme wind.

“The Airdrie Fire Department urges the public to dispose of smoking materials safely and properly. They should never be thrown from windows of automobiles or placed into containers of plant material.”

READ MORE: Alberta wildfires 2017: Current status of wildfires around the province

The fire forced the evacuation of about 100 people from the area.

The City of Airdrie said one home was lost and one “sustained substantial damage” because of the fire.