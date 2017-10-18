Firefighter dies battling wildfire near Hilda in southern Alberta

A firefighter has died while battling the wildfires near the southeastern Alberta hamlet of Hilda, a Cypress County official confirmed to Global News.

No further information is available regarding the circumstances surrounding the fatality. The official said further details would be released later in the day.

READ MORE: ‘Rapidly spreading’ wildfire sparks emergency alert, evacuations in southeastern Alberta’s hamlet of Hilda

Residents of Hilda and Schuler hamlets, located about 70 kilometres north-east of Medicine Hat, were asked to evacuate their homes Tuesday afternoon, after an Alberta Emergency Alert was issued due to a “serious grass and wildfire.”

The emergency situation in the Hilda area was just one of several serious fire-related situations in southern Alberta on Tuesday night.

WATCH: Wildfires break out in southern Alberta on Tuesday

As of 9 a.m. on Wednesday, the Alberta government said the wildfire in the Hilda and Schuler areas of Cypress County had been extinguished.

Follow @Kalvapalle