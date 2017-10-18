Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach tight-lipped on injury replacements

WINNIPEG – With the Winnipeg Blue Bombers losing both Maurice Leggett and Darvin Adams for the rest of the regular season and beyond, the focus is now on who replaces them in the starting lineup when they tangle with the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. Wednesday was just day two of the practice week so head coach Mike O’Shea wasn’t willing to officially name his new starters just yet.

“We’re working guys through those positions.” said head coach Mike O’Shea. “As usual lots of guys getting reps in different spots to see how the lineup will best play out for us. We’ll make that decision sometime tomorrow afternoon.”

After Adams went down with an injury in the first quarter of their win over the B.C. Lions, L’Damian Washington came off the bench to replace him at wide out. Washington finished the game with four catches for 36 yards, and he is one of the options for O’Shea to start at receiver against the Argos. But newcomer Chris Givens is also a possible replacement after joining their practice roster from the NFL about a month ago.

“Done a great job taking the coaching, being where he needs to be.” quarterback Matt Nichols said. “Physically gifted guy that runs real well, runs good routes so everything you’re looking for. I just want to make sure that the things he’s doing out here show up on game day, and the only way to do that is play with live bullets.”

“You can’t replace a guy like Darvin,” Andrew Harris said. “But the guys that are jumping in are very capable as well. L’Damian makes freak catches every day in practice and Chris Givens, from what I’ve saw from him, he’s very smooth and seems like a strong guy that will break a lot of tackles.”

The Bombers have also activated linebacker Ian Wild from the 6-game injured list. While O’Shea wouldn’t commit to inserting him back into the lineup this week, Wild says he’s willing and able to go if his number is called upon.

“I’m ready to go.” Wild said. “Of course I want to get in as quick as possible. I’ve been out awhile so I’m definitely itching to play but it’s late in the season, everybody’s in mid-season form and I’m knocking some rust off.”

Wild has only appeared in two games this season after missing the past 13 matches with a suspected broken wrist.

“They told me initially it was probably going to be season ending, so I was happy just to get back for anything.” said Wild. “It’s like a whole off-season I was out. I had to like get myself back in shape and train all over again.”

“He’s as ready as anyone.” O’Shea said. “You’ve got a very good football player who is ready to go, and shoot he’s smart, he’s active, he’ll play good football for us.”

The Bombers can clinch a home playoff game for the first time since 2011 with a win over the Argonauts on Saturday.

