Robbery in St. James leaves police searching for suspects
An armed robbery in St. James Tuesday night has left the Winnipeg police Major Crimes Unit searching for more than one suspect.
The robbery happened at Gizzy’s Restaurant & Bar on Ness Avenue around 8:30 p.m.
Officials say one person was treated with minor injuries.
No one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.
