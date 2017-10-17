Jean Fortier drops out of race for Montreal mayor: reports

Jean Fortier has dropped out of the race for Montreal mayor, according to reports.

Fortier is the leader of Coalition Montreal and the former chairman of the city executive committee, serving under Pierre Bourque.

He walked away after corruption was exposed at city hall.

Fortier is also a former engineer and a banker and was city councillor for Darlington.

The main candidates in the race are now incumbent mayor Denis Coderre and Valérie Plante, whom Fortier is now reportedly putting his support behind.

Municipal elections throughout the province are set to take place on Nov. 5.