Montreal elections 2017: Mayoral candidates from Westmount and Pointe-Claire go head-to-head in debate

With the municipal elections in Quebec just around the corner, Focus Montreal is hosting a series of televised debates in the lead-up to Nov. 5.

This week, Global News turns its attention to the issues affecting the communities of Westmount and Pointe-Claire

Westmount mayoral candidates’ debate

At one point, it was the richest city in Canada and it still remains one of the most affluent areas of North America.

Westmount is known for its strong anglophone community with a population of close to 21,000 people.

55 per cent have English as their mother tongue and 77 per cent are bilingual.

The median household income is $210,000.

Popular longtime mayor Peter Trent retired last year, paving the way for a real mayoral race this time around.

Three people are vying for the job: Incumbent mayor Christina Smith, Editor-in-chief of The Suburban newspaper Beryl Wajsman, and city councillor Patrick Martin.

The candidates expose their views on issues such as construction on the Turcot interchange and its effects on Westmount, as well as bike path safety.

Pointe-Claire mayoral candidates’ debate

Located on the shores of Lac Saint-Louis, Pointe-Claire benefits from exceptional waterfront access and views.

With a population of 31,000, 70 per cent of residents are bilingual.

English continues to be the language most spoken at home.

Pointe-Claire is renowned for the quality and variety of its municipal services, including the nationally-recognized Aquatic Centre and its historical Canoe Club.

Four candidates have stepped up to compete for the job outgoing mayor Morris Trudeau will be leaving vacant: First time mayoral candidate Teodor Daiev, Cedar Park Heights councillor Aldo Iermieri, repeat mayoral candidate and entrepreneur John Belvedere, and local businessman Timothy Lloyd Thomas.

Take at look at their ideas for the development in the Valois Village, a sector of the city is in need of revitalization.

The candidates also discuss what has been referred to as “the eyesore of Pointe-Claire”.

The old abandoned strip mall on Donegani avenue was finally demolished in march of last year and has since been in dire need of a makeover.

The land has been vacant for years and the city has long had plans to revitalize the area and bring a fresh look to the neighbourhood.

A mixed condo project is already underway but residents aren’t sold on the idea just yet, arguing the area should be turned into a space for local shops.

Next week on Focus Montreal, the candidates for the city of Montreal debate.

