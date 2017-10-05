Montreal elections 2017: Jean Fortier encourages transparency, efficiency

Jean Fortier, leader of Coalition Montreal is returning to politics after a 15-year hiatus.

Fortier was chairman of the city executive committee during Pierre Bourque’s tenure as mayor of Montreal and he walked away after exposing corruption at city hall.

Fortier joined Global Montreal’s senior anchor Jamie Orchard to speak about his to return to politics and what his plans are for changing how the city is run.

“There has to be transparency with the city of Montreal, with who does what and who does it better,” Fortier said, adding his priority is to restore the integrity of city hall.

“We have to diminish the taxes; it’s an issue of productivity and it’s an issue of distribution of wealth in the population.”

During his time away from politics, Fortier earned a master’s degree in construction, engineering and city contract management.

Fortier announced his candidacy Sept. 20 and believes he offers an alternative to Team Denis Coderre and Valérie Plante’s Projet Montréal.

“We believe that we represent a real alternative to the other two parties. There are only two other parties, last [election] there were many more people in the race,” Fortier said.

Fortier’s budget would prioritize public transit and economic development while spending on infrastructure would be cut, as he claims it is now “caught up.”

He says his experience gives him an understanding of the role of a public servant — and the darker sides that go with that. Fortin says he was offered bribes during his time as chairman of the city executive committee.

“It’s cost me dearly, it’s cost me a lot in the past to speak out,” said Fortier when asked if he plans to clean up city hall. “But we’ve got to do it.”

Municipal elections throughout the province are set to take place Nov. 5.

