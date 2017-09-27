Montreal elections 2017: Mayoral candidates debate on Focus Montreal

The municipal elections in Quebec are just around the corner and candidates are campaigning in earnest.

Global News Montreal’s weekly magazine Focus Montreal is hosting a series of televised debates in the lead up to Nov. 5.

Senior Anchor Jamie Orchard will moderate the debates, focusing on issues that matter to residents of the different municipalities or boroughs.

“There’s a lot of coverage of the main cities, but in terms of breaking it down in these small towns, people are often not well-informed,” said Orchard.

“We, as media, are not doing a good job of informing them. So, these debates give them an opportunity to hear what the issues are in their town, and hopefully it will inspire them to go out and vote.”

The series kicks off Oct. 1 with debates between candidates vying for mayor in the borough of Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (CDN-NDG), as well as mayoral candidates for the City of Côte Saint-Luc.

CDN-NDG borough mayor Russell Copeman will go head-to-head with former Montreal Gazette journalist and co-creator of #BeenRapedNeverReported, Sue Montgomery; and former president of the Order of Engineers of Quebec and Engineers Canada, Zaki Ghavitian.

Current Côte Saint-Luc mayor Mitchell Brownstein will debate the city’s former mayor, Robert Libman, in the second half of the show.

The debates will air on Global News on Oct. 1 at 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 am.

“Ultimately, what we need is for more people to get involved in municipal elections and to take an interest in their communities,” noted Orchard.

Next, Global News will hold debates with mayoral candidates from the cities of Beaconsfield and Vaudreuil-Dorion.

Incumbent Georges Bourelle will debate James Bonnell over what’s at stake for Beaconsfield, and Pierre Z. Séguin will face-off against current Vaudreuil-Dorion mayor Guy Pilon over off-island issues.

The debates will air over Thanksgiving weekend, Oct. 7 at 5:30 p.m. and Oct. 8 at 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Upcoming debates on Focus Montreal will also include municipalities like Westmount, Pointe-Claire and Pierrefonds-Roxboro.

Have a question for the candidates in your riding?

E-mail us at montreal@globalnews.ca with subject line “Questions for my candidates.”