Montreal municipal election campaign gets underway

Municipal election campaign signs have started going up across Quebec.

The biggest electoral race in the province is in Montreal, where 1.1 million people are eligible to cast ballots.

Friday, Denis Coderre was all smiles as he filed his papers to run for a second term as mayor of Montreal.

However, he is coming off a four year term that saw some controversies – including the pit bull ban, as well as expenses for the city’s 375th anniversary.

He faces opposition from several candidates, including Projet Montréal leader Valérie Plante and Jean Fortier, who is running under the Coalition Montreal banner.

Political analyst Karim Boulos believes the race won’t be easy.

“The challenge will be, who can overcome their marketed image,” he told Global News.

“If Projet Montréal can expand their popularity race and let people know they are interested in development and in more than bike paths, they could do some damage.”

With an average voter turnout of around 40 per cent, another challenge could be getting people interested in the election.

“Right now, in my life with kids running around and work, all this, this is not a priority for me,” said one woman in downtown Montreal.

Boulos says certain mayoral races stand out, including Dollards-des-Ormeaux, where longtime mayor Ed Janiszewski is running again.

At the age of 83, he has already served for 33 years, but says there’s still work to do.

At least two other, younger candidates will try and unseat him.

“We know the older population tends to go out to vote more often, so the older population probably is more familiar with Mr. Janiszewski,” Boulos said.

In Westmount, former mayor Peter Trent ran unopposed for many years.

There are at least four declared candidates so far; incumbent Christina Smith took over last spring and is considered a frontrunner.

Former Westmount mayor Karin Marks explained the other three candidates have little political experience.

“I think it’s a lot to make the leap and say, ‘I am going to run for mayor’ when you have never sat on council,” Marks said.

“I don’t know if it’s an arrogance, but I think it’s a lack of understanding what that really entails.”

Potential candidates have until Oct. 6 to officially file their intent to run.

Advance polls open on Oct. 29 and municipal elections are set for Nov. 5.