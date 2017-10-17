Air Canada reviewing procedures after treatment of Saskatoon toddler

Air Canada said it is reviewing its procedures after an internal investigation was launched into the treatment of a Saskatoon toddler.

The airline admitted it failed Ellie Boyenko and her daughter Kinley, 3, by not having their stroller at the gate when they arrived in San Francisco on Sept. 10.

In Kinley’s case it was a violation of the U.S. Department of Transportation rules because she has a disability.

Kinley has cerebral palsy and was travelling to San Francisco for treatment.

Corrective actions are underway but Boyenko said it was never about the stroller, it was the way they were treated when they landed.

Boyenko said they were mocked and forced to stand at a counter for 45 minutes before she was allowed to change her daughter’s diaper.

“I feel a responsibility to Kinley or other children or adults with special needs who are treated this way to pursue things,” Boyenko told Global News.

“We talked about talking to someone in regards to human rights but we’re not sure at this point what we’re going to do.”

Air Canada has offered Boyenko a $300 voucher off their next flight but the family is boycotting the airline.