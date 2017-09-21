Horse rider with MS says Air Canada de-planed her, then misplaced her crutches

Noni Hartvikson is a Langley-based equestrian with multiple sclerosis who has her eye on the World Equestrian Games next year.

She and her horse Ultimo recently rode to a top-three finish in all their classes at a competition in North Carolina.

It was enough to help her forget the ordeal she endured with Air Canada on the way there.

And it also provided some happy moments before she had to confront another ordeal with the airline on the way home.

Coverage of Air Canada on Globalnews.ca:

As Hartvikson’s flight prepared to take off on the way to her competition, the plane remained on the tarmac for an hour and a half.

It was only then that she learned the battery for her electric scooter was a problem. The pilot wouldn’t fly as long as it was in the cabin.

“I have been all around the world with this scooter,” she said. “Flown around the U.S., even with Air Canada.”

Hartvikson bought the scooter specifically for air travel. However, this time it led to her being taken off the plane.

She and Ultimo eventually made it to their competition. Then came the flight home.

Hartvikson was de-planed. And this time, the crew misplaced her pair of $800, carbon-fibre forearm crutches.

READ MORE: Air Canada launches internal investigation into treatment of Saskatoon toddler

She spent four days trying to find some answers from Air Canada, but none were forthcoming.

The airline confirmed that the crutches were in Toronto when Global News contacted the company on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Hartvikson’s horse flew to the competition via FedEx, and she caught a photo of Ultimo as she was being de-planed.

“I would rather have flown FedEx with a horse,” she said.

On Friday, Hartvikson posted on Facebook that her crutches were returned to her.